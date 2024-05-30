New Olympic Avenue Apartment Complex opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Buffalo's East Side, a new apartment complex is now open and accepting applications.

The Olympic Avenue Apartments is a $19 million affordable housing complex, changing the old Public School 76 into 46 apartments for low-income families.

Eight of those units will be set aside people with physical disabilities and they'll have access to on-site support services.

This project is part of the state's plan to address the needs of Buffalo's East Side after the Tops mass shooting, but the state says there's more to come.

"We're under construction with Mount Olive Senior Manor," Leonard Skrill, assistant commissioner for the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal said. "We completed the redevelopment on the McCarley Gardens. We're waiting to schedule the ribbon cutting for two phases of Pilgrim Village. We can't solve what happened on May 14th, but we can try to make things better and we're working really hard to improve things."

Other than the apartments, the complex offers free internet, a community garden and playground.

You can learn more about the apartment complex here.