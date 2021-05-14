New octopus welcomed at Aquarium of Niagara and your help is needed to name it

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara has welcomed a new female Pacific red octopus and it needs your help to name it!

The aquarium says its giant Pacific octopus, Babs, died in November 2020 and the arrival of this new octopus as been highly anticipated.

The Pacific red octopus is a small species of octopus and can grow up to 19 inches, it is currently 15 inches and weighs 6.4 ounces.

To celebrate its arrival a naming contest is being held. The aquarium’s fish and invertebrate team chose the names Octavia, Bean, and Squishy which the public can vote on here.

You can vote through May 31 and the winning name will be announced June 1.