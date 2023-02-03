New NYSEG substation supports 4,000 customers and will power new Buffalo Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NYSEG announced it has completed a four-year expansion project in its Lancaster division, which includes portions of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Wyoming Counties.
The Big Tree Substation in Orchard Park powers homes and businesses. It has been expanded and upgraded and replaces a system that had been in place since the 1940s.
Officials say it will provide more reliable power to about 4,000 customers and the new Buffalo Bills stadium that is currently scheduled to open for the 2026 season.
“The Big Tree project is an essential part of our strategy to improve network reliability, investing in existing asset upgrades and new high voltage substations and lines. We’ve been working for years to develop and install high voltage substations and lines, and this project is a result of all that effort to continue improving our performance and efficiency.”
- Imanol Zúñiga Elejabeitia, senior director of Integrated Projects at AVANGRID