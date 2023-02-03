New NYSEG substation supports 4,000 customers and will power new Buffalo Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NYSEG announced it has completed a four-year expansion project in its Lancaster division, which includes portions of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Wyoming Counties.

The Big Tree Substation in Orchard Park powers homes and businesses. It has been expanded and upgraded and replaces a system that had been in place since the 1940s.

Bartl, Stacy via NYSEG

Officials say it will provide more reliable power to about 4,000 customers and the new Buffalo Bills stadium that is currently scheduled to open for the 2026 season.