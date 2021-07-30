New mural series reflecting on Buffalo's diversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new, vibrant mural sitting at the center of Buffalo's Cobblestone District, that has been showcasing the creative minds of a dozen artists.Each piece reflects on the diversity of the Queen City.

"Artists from outside our city recognize the beauty inside of our city," Albright-Knox curator of public art, Aaron Ott said.

A dozen murals at NFTA's DL&W Terminal are showcasing a mixture of national, international and local artists is the newest art destination in the City of Buffalo.

"A mixture of male, female, black, LGBTQ+, we have a wide representation of artists each in their own signature and we wanted that to be present here in a way that it would reflect back the diversity of our great city," Ott said.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz was in attendance of the unveiling and shared his remarks on the positivity the murals bring to the city.

Poloncarz said, "We had a feeling if we took art outside of the museum, it would make a difference in our community, and it has. So, to each and every one of you who continues to play this role, and growing public art in our community, I just want to say thank you. We are a better community for it. We are a brighter community for it.

"The murals were created last summer by the artists as part of a unique collaboration between the Cobblestone District Business Group, NFTA and Albright-Knox's Public Art Initiative.

Poloncarz added, "As we know, public art, and art in general can not only enrich the mind, it can enrich the soul. During the last year and a half we've had, we need as much enrichment of the mind and soul as possible."

