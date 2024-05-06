New mural honoring the 'Righteous Among the Nations' at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are paying respect to three people who saved countless lives during the Holocaust.

Community members and the Buffalo Jewish Federation are unveiling a new outdoor mural at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The mural honors Tibor Baranski, Clara Ambrus, and Sister Magit Slatcha who are three Hungarian-born people recognized as "Righteous Among the Nations" and called Western New York home.

This is part of the "Nations Global Mural Project" which honors the heroism of non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

You can view the mural on the southern wall of the Roswell Park auditorium.