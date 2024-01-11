New mascot names happening for several school districts

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the new year and new mascot names are happening within the Iroquois, Cheektowaga Central and Tonawanda City School districts.

This comes after the New York State Board of Regents prohibited the use of indigenous team names, mascots and logos by any public schools.

“We are proud of what we’re going to be now as the Red Hawks,” says Superintendent Douglas Scofield of Iroquois School District.

Scofield tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person it took three thousand votes to determine the new mascot’s name.

“We are now going to be the red hawk starting July 1st and that received over 70 percent of the votes,” he says.

On Wednesday, Cheektowaga Central Schools announced they will now be the home of the chargers.

On July 1st of this year the City of Tonawanda school district will retire its name and mascot ‘Warriors' and welcome 'Timberwolves.'

“On July 1st we’ll retire the warriors and logo at the end of the school year and our process was comprehensive and inclusive of the community,” says Superintendent Dr. Timothy A. Oldenburg.

The Iroquois School District has yet to determine a design for their mascots.

But for now, they’re embracing the meaning behind their new name.

“It’s important to know that it stands for determination, focus, leadership, clarity, intelligence and intuitive decision making,” says Scofield.

Tonawanda has their design of 'Timberwolves' front and center on their website.

“The Timberwolves was the student leader with the most votes nearing 50 percent so it was a good process,” says Oldenburg. “It involved a lot of the community and stakeholders and it’s a direction for us to move forward.”

But this fresh breath of air comes with a price for all districts involved.

“I really wish the state will really help out since they initiated the change,” says Scofield. “It’ll cost us about five hundred thousand dollars. The majority of the cost, two hundred thousand, will be towards the uniforms.”

The names of the districts aren’t expected to change.

“Names of districts are not changing. They had said that it’s not part of the regulation. It’s only the mascot and the logos,” the superintendent says.

The deadline to submit ideas for the ‘Red Hawks’ logo is at the end of this month.

You can submit your designs to: mascotlogo@iroquoiscsd.org

