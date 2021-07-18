New market serves as oasis in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's a new place to get some shopping done in an area that lacks a major grocery store.

The Lovejoy Village Market held its grand opening Saturday.

The market, which is on East Lovejoy Street in Buffalo, offers breads, meats, dairy products and produce.

This store is run by The Lovejoy Village Association.

It says a good portion of the profits are invested back into the development of the Lovejoy business district.

The store is run by one full time employee, along with volunteers from the Lovejoy Village Association.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.