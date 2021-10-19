Watch
New low-cost airline to land in Buffalo in 2022

Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines will launch service in Buffalo next year.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 18:35:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers will soon have a new low-cost option for flying in and out of Buffalo.

Sun Country Airlines will begin non-stop service from Buffalo to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on June 9th. Flights will depart every Thursday and Sunday. They are currently being offered for $69 each way.

The Minnesota-based airline offers service to 80 destinations.

Buffalo was one of seven new routes announced Tuesday. Other destinations include Charleston, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Spokane, Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sun Country could provide a boost to passenger numbers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which is undergoing more than $70 million in upgrades. While traffic has begun to rebound from the pandemic, carriers are still awaiting the return of Canadian travelers, who make up approximately 30 percent of business out of Buffalo.

