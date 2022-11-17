New local beer supports Special Olympics New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community Beer Works has announced the release of its newest beer, Polar Plunge Pils, which will be available for purchase in its taproom on November 17 and in stores on November 21.

With every pint sold in the taproom, $1 will be donated to Special Olympics New York.

“Polar Plunge Pils is a colorful beer that infuses Buffalo’s selfless hometown spirit into a refreshing brew that celebrates the Special Olympic New York’s work in making competitive sports accessible to all. Great beer that supports even greater causes is what we pride ourselves on. We can’t wait to see everyone at this year’s Plunge — Cheers!” - Chris Smith, Community Beer Works Co-Founder

The Buffalo Polar Plunge will take place on December 3, 2022 in support of Special Olympics New York. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. attendees can walk, run, and dive at Woodlawn Beach State Park to raise money and awareness for Olympic-style sports provided to those with intellectual disabilities.

Each can of Polar Plunge Pils is wrapped with a QR code where you can donate.

More information can be found here.