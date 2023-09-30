New lawsuit filed regarding fire connected to Firefighter Jason Arno's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new lawsuit has been filed regarding the fatal fire that is tied to the late Firefighter, Jason Arno.

The development company that was renovating the Main Street building that caught on fire is suing JP Contracting of WNY, the contractor of the Main Street location.

According to the document, it was found that JP employees used a device similar to a torch to melt snow and ice on the building to prepare for masonry repairs.

Additionally, the workers used a leaf blower to clear the area of debris and leaves. The workers used the two devices near each other.

The suit goes on to further state that the building has a costume shop in one of the rooms that contained combustible materials. Combined with the torch's flames, the materials caught on fire, starting the flames from within the building. They quickly spread throughout the property.

The document states that JP employees did not act quick enough to prevent the fire from spreading and as a result, Jason Arno lost his life trying to put the fire out.