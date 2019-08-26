New law makes school bus drivers mandated reporters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Schools across Western New York are getting ready for another school year, and that means buses are once again on the roads.

Come late September, school bus drivers will have another responsibility, not only making sure students are safe on the roads but at home as well.

New state law makes bus drivers mandated reporters for suspected child abuse, just like doctors, teachers, counselors, and day care workers.

"It makes sense because the drivers are the first people the kids see when they come to school, and the last people they see when they go home," said Lake Shore Superintendent Charles Galluzzo.

"95% of our drivers live in the town and the district. Our drivers are real in-tune with the community and the kids," he said.

The law, which was just signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo was introduced and sponsored by Western New York Senator Patrick Gallivan.

Galluzzo says bus drivers at Lake Shore will be going through safe schools training Tuesday.