BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 90s are coming back to Buffalo's KeyBank Center. New Kids on the Block announced they'll be stopping for a show - along with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The MixTape Tour kicks off May 10th, 2020. The Buffalo show is scheduled for Sunday, July 17th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 8th. You can buy them here.