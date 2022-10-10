Watch Now
New Iphone crash feature triggering false alarms

Crash recognition system calls 911 on thrill rides
Posted at 9:21 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 21:21:00-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It seems the Iphone 14's new crash detection feature is causing problems for some of its users, along with first responders.

Apple's latest phone is automatically dialing 911 when people bring it along on a roller coaster.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near several amusement parks nationwide since it went on sale in September.

Apple says the fix is simple.

Company officials say just put the phone on airplane mode before getting on any thrill ride.

