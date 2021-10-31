Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New indoor ice rink opens at community center in Buffalo

Buffalo PAL offers learn to skate program
items.[0].image.alt
wkbw
1030 Ice Rink Pic for Web.jpg
Posted at 11:04 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 23:04:47-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a trifecta when it comes to winter sports and recreation in the Queen City.

The newly installed ice rink was unveiled Saturday inside the Hennepin Community Center in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation also presented a $10,000 check to the Buffalo Police Athletic League, which sponsors a learn to skate program at the facility.

The ice rink will be open year round.

Saturday's dedication coincides with the 40th anniversary of Val James becoming the first African American to play in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!