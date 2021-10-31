New indoor ice rink opens at community center in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a trifecta when it comes to winter sports and recreation in the Queen City.

The newly installed ice rink was unveiled Saturday inside the Hennepin Community Center in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation also presented a $10,000 check to the Buffalo Police Athletic League, which sponsors a learn to skate program at the facility.

The ice rink will be open year round.

Saturday's dedication coincides with the 40th anniversary of Val James becoming the first African American to play in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres.