BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Work on the new high speed quad chairlift is moving right along at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.

Crews are now putting the finishing touches on the lift with the new winter sports season right around the corner.

The new chairlift will be ready to go for the upcoming ski and snowboarding season which is set to begin the day after Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

The old chairlift is now at its new home at the Catamount Ski Resort in eastern New York.