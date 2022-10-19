New haunted house in Niagara Falls is handing out spooky fun this Halloween season

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's getting spooky in Western New York. Halloween is fast approaching, and people from all over the country are starting to get into the spirit.

That's especially the case for 7 Gates Screampark in Niagara Falls. This is their first season of operation, but it wouldn't seem like it when you walk in the doors.

With multiple haunted houses, axe throwing, escape rooms, carnival-style games, and even concessions, there are plenty more options than just walking through a haunted house.

Their 2022 season schedule runs until November 5, but the owner says he believes their other attractions will allow them to eventually stay open year-round.

There are a few special events to look out for coming up at 7 Gates:

Little Demons

October 22, 29

Blackout

November 4, 5



For more information, you can click here.