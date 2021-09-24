New guidelines for apple picking in Niagara County

GASPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an effort to reduce capacity and contact during COVID-19 - multiple orchards across Niagara County have begun to require reservations for specific times.

The goal is to spread out guests hour by hour in order to provide a seamless and less crowded experience.

All reservations come at differing prices with a flat fee - which covers both entry and a bag of apples.

The following orchards in Niagara County are currently requiring online reservations at certain times:

Becker Farms (Gasport, N.Y.) Requires reservations online for Saturday and Sunday. Blackman Homestead Farms (Lockport, N.Y.) Requires reservations online for Saturday and Sunday LynOaken Farms (Medina, N.Y.) Requires reservations for Saturday

Orchard owners implore you do make a reservation to not risk possibly being turned away due to capacity limits.