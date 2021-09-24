New guidelines for apple picking in Niagara County

GASPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an effort to reduce capacity and contact during COVID-19 - multiple orchards across Niagara County have begun to require reservations for specific times.
The goal is to spread out guests hour by hour in order to provide a seamless and less crowded experience.
All reservations come at differing prices with a flat fee - which covers both entry and a bag of apples.
The following orchards in Niagara County are currently requiring online reservations at certain times:
- Becker Farms (Gasport, N.Y.)
- Requires reservations online for Saturday and Sunday.
- Blackman Homestead Farms (Lockport, N.Y.)
- Requires reservations online for Saturday and Sunday
- LynOaken Farms (Medina, N.Y.)
- Requires reservations for Saturday
Orchard owners implore you do make a reservation to not risk possibly being turned away due to capacity limits.