BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The idea of a Giving Tree now expanding to Buffalo.

A new one is located outside the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church at the corner of Elmwood Avenue.

The idea is to leave warm clothing, like mittens, hats and scarves in plastic bags hanging on a tree.

They are there for anyone who needs them.

So take what you need, and leave the rest behind.

This is modeled after a Giving Tree was created in the Village of Kenmore following our recent blizzard.