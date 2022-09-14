New food roster to excite your tastebuds added to Bills 2022-2023 season home games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bill fans will have plenty of time to tailgate before the game Monday night.

Heading to a Bills home game would not be complete without a new food roster to excite your taste buds!

The Buffalo Bills and its foodservice partner, Delaware North, announced four new "market-style" concessions, a long bar and a menu with plent of items created for the 2022-2023 season at Highmark Stadium.

Delaware North at Highmark Stadium general manager, Andy Altomare said, "It's really making sure that we're always looking at the convenience to the fans as much as possible. What is the variety, quality and speed, so they can get back to their seats and watch the game."

There are options for general concessions, suites and club members.

General concessions can expect at least eight new menu items like the Chef Test Kitchen's barbecue mac and cheese, featuring white cheddar topped with chorizo pop rocks and spiced pickles or the Shout! Chicken Sandwich" that slathered with Shout! sauce, provolone cheese and crispy onions.

New to concessions:



Chef Test Kitchen

The "Joey T Slice"

La Nova Wings

Shout! Chicken Sandwich

Walking Taco

Double Burger Bucket

Tender Bucket

Sweet Pretzel Bites



At least seven new items are coming to the suites, like the beef sliders this huge nacho table that can literally feed two families and of course, your favorite assortment of cheeses.

New to Pepsi, Dunn Tire and Toyota Clubs:



Sausage of the Game

Chester's Chicken

Italian Sub

Buffalita

Fried Pierogi Basket

Whats Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Svedka Cocktails

Patron Cocktails

New to Bud Light Club and Caesars Sports Lounge:



Bloody Mary bar

Bud's Burger

For the club members, nearly a dozen new choices, including the fried pierogi basket and, the "sausage of the game"!

New to Suites:Beef Sliders



Nacho Table

Cruditè

Artisan Cheese Board

Cupcakes

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Mano's Wine

"If you're a season ticket holder, you're going to be in for the Titans, you're going to be in for Pittsburgh, you're going to be in for Miami. Each game will be a different sausage centered around that team. So, we're excited about that, to be able to role those things out and get our fans that come in here excited about Delaware North food," Delaware North Regional executive chef, Stephen Forman said.

Those planning to head to Monday night's home opener against the titans are in for a real treat!

Forman added, "Monday's sausage of the game is called our Clash of Titans. It's going to be a chicken sausage. It's going to have caramelized peppers and onions. It's going to have some coleslaw and we're going to top it with a boneless wing."