New food pantry looks to serve refugees on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first west side market style food pantry has opened on Vermont Street in the City of Buffalo.

The new market will serve all west side neighbors with culturally appropriate foods supplied by the Somali and Burmese communities. Called Provisions 139, located at 139 Vermont Street, the hope is this can provide food options for those who are struggling, in an area with many refugees and seniors.

"We have seen a substantial increase in food insecurities and we felt it was our mission to provide our neighborhood with healthy food in a different manner," Crystal Selk, Executive Director of West Side Community Services, said.

West Side Community Services will operate the space, open on Wednesday from 2pm-4pm. The market will offer weekly food distribution services, and will evolve to become a gathering space for community members to enjoy free health and wellness classes and programming. Locally grown produce will be featured.

As more refugees are expected to come to the Queen City, the opening of this pantry couldn't come at a better time.

"This pandemic, because of unemployment and the economy, we have seen a lot of people in need of food," Councilmember David Rivera said.