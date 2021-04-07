New farmers market in Eden set to kick off first season May 4

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new Eden Farmers Market will open for the season on May 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Located on the Eden Legion grounds at 2912 Legion Drive, Eden, NY 14057, the market will be held every other Tuesday from May 4 to October 5. It will emphasize homegrown, handmade and homemade products.

Organizers say the market will feature local farm products including:

Produce

Meats

Dairy/cheeses

Honey

Maple syrup

Baked goods

There will be local artisans and food trucks at the market as well.

"Our goal for the market is to bring local small businesses together with the local community to share their product, hard work, and love for what they grow, make or sell," a release says.

Organizers say from the end of June to late August the market will coincide with the town's summer concert series.

"When the market wraps up at 7:30 pm, the concerts will start on the Eden Elementary lawn right next to the market. To ensure the health and safety of market-goers, vendors, and staff, state and local Covid-19 protocols (E.g. face coverings, social distancing) will be enforced," a release says.

You can find more information on the market's website here.