New Era reveals NFL 'Salute to Service' caps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Football fans will begin to see their favorite teams wearing New Era's official 2022 Salute to Service sideline caps this weekend.

Throughout November, NFL players and coaches will wear the caps during their games, including our very own Buffalo Bills.

The hats feature an American flag patch and camo print to honor our nation’s service members, veterans and families of the U.S. military community.

“This year’s collection shows our respect for our active-duty service members and veterans. By including the year each franchise joined the NFL, the design provides some history and reminds us that in all walks of our lives we owe a debt to those who came before us and especially to those who served in the military,” said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap.

The 2022 collection includes seven different hat styles along with a visor, headband, and knit cap.

You can buy your own Salute to Service cap on New Era's website.