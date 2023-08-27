New era for art festival in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The inaugural Elmwood Village Artfest taking place all this weekend.

This replaces the old Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts which was cancelled in March.

About two weeks later, The Elmwood Village Association stepped in, announcing it would take over management of the event.

The Elmwood Village Artfest showcases the work of dozens of local artists and craftspeople.

There is also a kid zone, food trucks, beer garden and live entertainment.

The festival continues Sunday from 11 to 5.

