New Era Cap to produce caps and apparel for all 32 NHL teams after reaching a multiyear agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New Era Cap will produce caps and apparel for all 32 NHL teams after the two sides reached a multiyear agreement which begins with the 2024-25 season.

New Era and the NHL said they will work together to engage fans across the U.S., Canada and abroad.

“This partnership brings together two global brands, working together to grow a global game. While we have been working with individual clubs for decades, we are excited for our new agreement with the League and look forward to creating special moments for fans and players in North America and around the world.” - Christopher H. Koch, Chief Executive Officer of New Era

New Era said upcoming collections will feature current NHL and team logos, vintage marks and event logos for the NHL Winter Classic and the NHL Stadium Series.