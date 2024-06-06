New Era Cap set to acquire '47

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New Era Cap and ’47 have announced an agreement under which New Era will acquire ’47, the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The brands currently have licensing partnerships with global sports leagues and events including:



Major League Baseball

National Basketball Association

National Football League

National Hockey League

Over 900 collegiate programs

European soccer clubs

U.S. and European auto racing teams

Grand Slam tennis tournaments

Major golf championships, and more

According to the announcement, they will continue to grow their licensing partnerships and following the close of the transaction, they will continue to serve customers independently.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement to acquire ’47, a company that shares our commitment to making iconic products and delivering premium experiences. We have known and respected the D'Angelo family and the ’47 team for many years and have tremendous respect for the business they have built. Our two companies have a shared history, having begun as family businesses dating back generations and transforming through passion and hard work into globally recognized brands. Through this transaction, we will offer a breadth of products across both brands and enhance how we serve our customers and partners around the world. We will also have opportunities to build on ’47’s strong North American presence internationally in new markets where New Era already has distribution capabilities and a strong customer base. We look forward to leveraging the complementary talent across our two companies and continuing our growth journey for years to come.” - Christopher H. Koch, Chief Executive Officer of New Era