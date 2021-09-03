New Era Cap donates over $140,000 to WNY Heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY Heroes announced a check was presented to organization from New Era Cap for over $140,000.

In a post on the WNY Heroes Facebook page, the organization says about a week and a half ago New Era called and asked for a meeting so they could learn more about the programs and services offered to veterans and their families.

After the meeting New Era presented the organization a check for $147,223.50.

The post continued on to say, "We will continue to work hard, keeping you proud of what we do here in #WNY. Thank you New Era for being our hero!"