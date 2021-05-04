New entrepreneurship program opens in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thirty entrepreneurs of color, or women, now have the opportunity to turn their business dreams into a reality because Entrepreneurship for All, a one year business program to help minority business owners, is coming to Buffalo.

"And by the way it's free,"CEO of the program David Parker said.

EforAll is designed to give new entrepreneurs the tools they need to turn their business into a success and it's being partially funded by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the Key Bank Center.

“In Buffalo and elsewhere across the county we’ve seen so many communities start to understand the importance of small businesses," Parker said. "And at the same time, understand the systemic racism and how it has a dramatic effect of people of color in our country.”

Parker said the main goal of this partnership is to bring inclusivity to the city.

“When you look at the city, one of the biggest challenges that I see out there is access," President and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Matt Enstice said."And when you look at other cities that are great cities, everyone is represented.”

And Enstice is hoping this program can help increase the inclusivity here in Buffalo.

Anyone interested in joining the program can find more information at EforAll.org