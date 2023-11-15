New Dick's Warehouse Sale Store open at Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Dick's Warehouse sale store has opened up at the Walden Galleria.

The new store will be located in a 60,000 square foot space on the lower level of the mall just below Primark.

The store features sports gear up to 70 percent off of their original price ranging from headgear to shoes.

Dick's will be carrying brands like Adidas, Nike and Under Armour and will be having weekly restocks of items for customers to browse.

Since the store is part of the Dick's Sporting Goods family, customers can take advantage of their loyalty ScoreCards for additional rewards and savings.

More information is available on the galleria's website.