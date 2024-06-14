New development planned for homeless veterans in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans are in the works to demolish a long-vacant nursing home in Cheektowaga and build a new, apartment building for homeless veterans.

According to Buffalo Business First, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national nonprofit, will present plans for its Veterans Village on Harlem Road to the planning board next week.

"These are high-quality, affordable housing programs for veterans," said Gavin Naples, vice president of the foundation when he was interviewed by Buffalo Business First. "This is permanent housing. It's not a transitional program; it's not a shelter."

Created after the September 11th terror attacks in 2001, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports first responders, veterans and those impacted by the attacks.

According to its website, the non-profit is planning similar Veterans Village communities across the country. A groundbreaking event is being held this weekend for a new complex in Manatee County, Florida.

