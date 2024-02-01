New competitions at the 2024 Erie County Fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Put your skills to the test at the Erie County Fair! The 'Best 12 Days of Summer' will run from August 7 to August 18 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Erie County Fair organizers announced the following new competitions for the 12-day event:



Culinary Arts Division : This division returns after a several-year hiatus. A baking competition with classes for Cookies, Cakes, Yeast Bread, Quick Breads, Pie Baking, Cobbler, and Candy. There is a separate division for juniors as well. Baked Decorating Extravaganza: This is an ‘On The Spot Competition' In this competition, exhibitors will have one hour to decorate their item in a Carnival Fun or Erie County Fair theme at the fair. There are classes for cookies, cakes, and cupcakes. Judging will be based on originality, appearance, and general appeal.



The Chalk Art Competition: This is an ‘On The Spot Competition'. Competitors will have 6 hours to create chalk masterpieces at the fair that will be judged on originality, appearance, and general appeal.



Adult Lego Building Competition : This is an ‘On The Spot Competition'. Adults will be given 2 hours at the fair to create an original Lego® design from the specific kit provided.



Quilt Square Competition : Exhibitors will submit a creative quilt square from the kit provided. Following the fair, the quilt squares will be combined to create a larger quilt that will be auctioned off at a membership event, with the proceeds going to benefit the Erie County Agricultural Society Scholarship Fund.



Decorative Canning (under Canned Goods): This competition combines the worlds of art and canning into one beautiful creation! Exhibitors will follow pickling guidelines after they cut, shape, and style the items in their jar. Each jar must have at least three vegetables and/or fruit included but positioned to be decorative and eye-appealing.



Total Mixed Ration (in Farm Products): Exhibitors can showcase their livestock feed, aka Total Mixed Ration (TMR), by entering a 3-pound diet sample that will be judged on appearance, moisture content, and quality of combined feed items with valuations provided by Cumberland Valley Analytical Services.



Community Garden Competition : This competition is open to School Gardens, Urban Gardens, and CSAs. Each garden will submit their best collection of eight vegetables.



Sprouting Chefs: This competition is open to any school garden or school garden club! Student Garden Clubs will submit their prepared recipe (i.e. salsa) that uses at least two ingredients grown in their school’s garden. This competition includes showcasing the planting, growing, and harvesting from the school garden club, plus their recipe.

The deadline for most competition entries is July 12. Entries cost $25 per adult and $5 per child ages 5 to 12.

You can find more information on the competitions here.