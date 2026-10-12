New Community Care Spaces to open on Buffalo's East Side as Payton Gendron trial gets underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the federal trial of Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron gets underway, two new Community Care Spaces are opening on the city's East Side to help residents cope with the emotional impact of the May 14, 2022, attack.

The spaces are designed to provide a welcoming environment for healing, connection and support as the trial brings renewed attention to the tragedy.

Organizers say grief, anxiety, fear and other difficult emotions may resurface for victims' families, first responders, witnesses, neighbors and others throughout the Buffalo community.

The Community Care Spaces will offer access to emotional support services, including opportunities to speak with licensed clinicians, supportive conversations, quiet places for reflection, meals and connections to additional resources.

The two locations are:



Dumas R.I.S.E. Providers: 100 Leroy Avenue - opens Mon., Nov. 2

Urban Christian Ministries: 967 Jefferson Avenue - opens Tues., Nov. 3

The initiative is supported by Buffalo Together, Inc., which was formed in the aftermath of the May 14 shooting and is investing in efforts to build a healthier, safer and more resilient East Side.

For more information, visit Dumas R.I.S.E. Providers website.

Watch the video player above to hear from Cindy Odom, president and CEO of Buffalo Together, Inc., and Kelly Dumas, LCSW, founder and president of Dumas R.I.S.E. Providers, about the new spaces and the support they hope to provide to the community.