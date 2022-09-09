New co-op brings healing and community to Grant Street

BUFFALO, NY — Dan White and Hy-Deia Walker wanted to bring a community space together for people to heal, so they began the nine month journey of purchasing the Sweetness 7 Cafe and creating the Healing Grounds Co-op.

"Its kind of crazy i never thought i would go into business with someone i never knew but we kind of built our relationship over the past nine months and built a team and started this cooperate and here we here," said White.

The Healing Grounds Co-op has two spaces, one will be a cafe area with local foods and cacao, and the other is a sanctuary space where White and Walker are hosting open mic nights and healing circles.

"Our mission is mind, body, soul for everyone. Black, brown and everybody down. This is something we are very passionate about," said Walker.

The co-op is hosting an open mic night on Friday Sept. 9th at 6:30 p.m. at 218 Grant Street, there is a 10 dollar cover.

"This is your space, this is our space, and you are welcome here. You feel comfortable here and while you're here, here is something that can help your mind, help your body, help your spirit," said Walker.

You can find more information about The Healing Grounds Co-op on their website.