New Chick-fil-A location coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another Chick-fil-A is headed to Western New York, this time in Niagara Falls.

According to reporting by Buffalo Business First, the sixth franchise will be built in the Esporta Plaza on Niagara Fall Boulevard.

According the Business First, Benderson Development, the owner of the plaza, has filed site plans with the Niagara County Planning Board for the 6610 Niagara Falls Blvd. property.

The developer plans to build a 5,000-square-foot location, with 51 parking spaces.

If approved, this new location would run adjacent to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

This will be the fourth Chick-fil-A location in the region. The three others are in Cheektowaga, Depew and Hamburg.