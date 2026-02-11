New Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office partnership allows Ring users to share camera footage

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new partnership with AXON to deploy its Community Request integration with Ring smart camera devices.

The sheriff's office said that through the partnership, it will be able to invite Ring users to voluntarily share camera footage that could assist in investigating crimes and enhancing public safety.

According to the sheriff's office, participation is entirely voluntary and Ring camera owners remain in full control of whether, how, and what footage they choose to share.

"If a request is declined or ignored, the individual remains anonymous, and law enforcement will not be able to see who received or chose not to respond to the request," the sheriff's office said.

Below is information provided by the sheriff's office on how it works:

Law Enforcement Creates a Geo-Targeted Request

When a crime is reported, verified public safety agencies using Ring Neighbors and Axon Evidence may submit a Community Request. Each request includes the location and timeframe of the incident, a unique investigative reference code, and general details regarding the nature of the investigation.

Community Members Are Notified Through the Ring App

The request appears on the Neighbors feed within the Ring app, and Ring users located within the designated area receive a notification.

Residents Choose Whether to Participate

Ring camera owners may choose to share relevant video clips if they wish to assist, or they may simply ignore the request. If the request is ignored, anonymity is fully preserved and the agency is not notified.