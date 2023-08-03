New cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will soon be home to a major cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. The Office of Cannabis Management approved the request for additional cultivation Wednesday, and construction is already underway at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

The 68,000 sq. foot location will include thirteen-indoor grow rooms, manufacturing space and offices.

Etain teamed up with RIV Capital Inc. to help launch the flagship facility. RIV Capital COO and interim CEO, Mike Totzke told 7 News he is excited for how this facility will expand the cannabis industry here in the Queen City.

"We love Buffalo," said Totzke. "Buffalo is really undeveloped right now from a cannabis stand point and we wanted to focus where we had good power, good water, and Buffalo really drew all of that."

According to Totzke, the company hopes to create more than 60 new jobs in the area and work along side local cannabis dispensaries to distribute their product.

The new facility is expected to be finished in late spring or early summer of 2024, with product ready for distribution in the fall