New Buffalo organization connects caregivers with car seat technicians

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Car Seat Club started after Lia Tuso learned she installed her child's car seat wrong, and is using her social media to educate caregivers about the importance of car seat safety.

“I realized that I had it all wrong, so I was overwhelmed with mom guilt. I thought I did the right thing for my son and car seat safety, I found out that actually, there's a lot more to it than just reading the manual and putting it in the car,” said Tuso, who is a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician.

Tuso is also hosting clinics to teach people how to install car seats based on car brand, and car seat style.

“I want to be an advocate for car seat safety in the community, We in Western New York have really great resources that are already established in our community and so I just wanna leverage social media to put everything out there,” said Tuso.

Buffalo Car Seat Club has a list of local resources for caregivers and parents alike to use to find installation clinics, and even the basics about car seat safety.