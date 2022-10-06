Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New bison arrive at the Buffalo Zoo

thumbnail_image003.jpg
The Buffalo Zoo
thumbnail_image003.jpg
thumbnail_image002.jpg
image004.jpg
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 12:36:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Check out the newest members of the Buffalo Zoo!

The zoo welcomed three new female American Plains bison to the facility earlier this week. They were born a little over a year ago.

The Buffalo Zoo said in a Facebook post that the bison came to Buffalo from The Wilds, a safari park outside of Columbus, Ohio.

The zoo says they plan to keep the new bison separate from 29-year-old bison, Wilma, as introductions continue.

Names and more information about the bison will be released in the near future.

The Buffalo Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United