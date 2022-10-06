New bison arrive at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Check out the newest members of the Buffalo Zoo!

The zoo welcomed three new female American Plains bison to the facility earlier this week. They were born a little over a year ago.

The Buffalo Zoo said in a Facebook post that the bison came to Buffalo from The Wilds, a safari park outside of Columbus, Ohio.

The zoo says they plan to keep the new bison separate from 29-year-old bison, Wilma, as introductions continue.

Names and more information about the bison will be released in the near future.

The Buffalo Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.