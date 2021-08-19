New billboard campaign hopes to solve some of Buffalo’s unsolved murders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new billboard campaign is hoping to solve some of Buffalo’s unsolved murders.

Crimestoppers is launching a new initiative, to bring justice to grieving families, offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in these unsolved cases.

“They took the most important thing of my entire life,” said Gayla Ross of Buffalo. Her 19 year-old son Amir Jemes was shot and killed in 2018.

At the site of one of the ten billboards, four mothers who lost their sons shared their grief.

“God forbid one day this happens to one of your loved ones,” said Torina Bigham, who lost her son Lorenzo to gun violence.

Ten homicide billboards will be up through the end of September showing photos of eight different homicide victims each month.

“As the Buffalo Police Department, as the homicide squad, we will work on these cases until they’re solved,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

Crimestoppers is strategically placing these billboards in hotspots across the city that have seen the most shootings in the past three years.

These mothers, finding comfort in each other, but pleading to the community to anonymously come forward with information that could help.

“If I could have one thing, it would be to stop the violence,” said Ross.

The billboards are made possible by more than $100,000 combined from Erie County, the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Buffalo Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

