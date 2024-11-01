New at Canalside: Ice Express Train and Hockey Shot Stop coming this winter season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular Ice at Canalside winter event returns to the Buffalo waterfront in three weeks.

November 22 marks opening day at the ice. Following that opening weekend, regular hours of operation will begin Friday, November 29.

This year includes several new and returning features:



The Ice Express Train , a new trackless train that will run on the ice during Kids Club Sundays and on Tuesdays during public skating hours

, a new trackless train that will run on the ice during Kids Club Sundays and on Tuesdays during public skating hours Ice Bumper Cars , back after a one-year hiatus, will return with a brand-new fleet of vehicles

, back after a one-year hiatus, will return with a brand-new fleet of vehicles Ice Bikes will also make their return to the ice on weekends and holidays this winter

will also make their return to the ice on weekends and holidays this winter A new Hockey Shot Stop will give skaters a space to test their hockey skills

will give skaters a space to test their hockey skills A Snow Sculpture display by Eric Jones will be updated and redesigned throughout the season

Canalside

Canalside's announcement also includes its full lineup of weekly special events:

Kids Club Sundays (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Every Sunday at the ice, enjoy family-friendly fun with skating, curling and bumper cars on the ice, plus Ice Express Train rides, character appearances, mini–Hockey Shots, free skate aids, and a Kids Skate Zone. All kids receive a free snack and toy or activity each week.

Every Sunday at the ice, enjoy family-friendly fun with skating, curling and bumper cars on the ice, plus Ice Express Train rides, character appearances, mini–Hockey Shots, free skate aids, and a Kids Skate Zone. All kids receive a free snack and toy or activity each week. ROAR Logistics Community Skate Wednesdays (4 – 8 p.m.)

Free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, courtesy of ROAR Logistics.

Free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, courtesy of ROAR Logistics. Friday Night Lights (6 – 10 p.m.)

Enjoy special theme nights, happy hour drink specials, a live DJ, and giveaways, plus a fireworks show each Friday in November & December.

Nov. 22: Live & Local (live music with local artists)

Nov. 29: Holiday Pop

Dec. 6: Broadway’s Best

Dec. 13: Swiftie Celebration

Dec. 20: Mariah Carey & Cozy Classics

Dec. 27: House DJ Night

Jan. 3: Pink Pony Club

Jan. 10: Skating Through the Decades

Jan. 17: Silent Disco

Jan. 24: Kings & Queens of Country

Jan. 31: Jam Band Fest

Feb. 7: Beyonce’s Beyhive

Feb. 14: R&B Vibes

Feb. 21: EDM & Electronica Night

Canalside

Special Event Saturdays (6 – 10 p.m.)



Nov. 23: Seasons Giveaway Night – Come to the ice for a live DJ, prize wheel, and giveaways to a Sabres game, a Bisons game, a Bandits game, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Explore & More, The Buffalo Zoo, Buffalo AKG, and Shea's every hour throughout the night.

Nov. 30: Polar Express Night – Celebrate the start of a holly and jolly season. Grab your pajamas and hop on the new Ice Express Train for a free ride, plus free hot chocolate. Be entered to win the Polar Express package, which includes a robe, a book, and an ornament. There may even be a visit from the man in red!

Dec. 7: Skate & Shop Night – Get some Christmas shopping done at the rink with local, Buffalo vendors. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free Ice at Canalside tote bag.

Dec. 14: Bills Mafia Skate – Shop local Buffalo and Bills-centric vendors, wear Bills gear for $1 off admission, enjoy discounted beverages, and enter to win a Bills tailgate giveaway.

Dec. 21: Jingle Bell Rock the Ice – Stop down at the ice for the holiday bash of the year! Wear something festive for $1 off admission, and enjoy stocking stuffer giveaways, Grinch mimosa drink specials, a live DJ, character meet-and-greet, plus a fireworks show.

Jan. 4: Indian Cultural Night – Enjoy a full night celebrating Indian Culture, from food to vendors to music, in partnership with the India Association of Buffalo.

Jan. 11: Sabres Night – Wear your Sabres gear for $1 off admission, try your hand at a hockey shot contest, enjoy select discounted beverages, skate to a live DJ, and be entered to win a Sabres jersey.

Jan. 18: Ice Fest – This annual, all-day event will continue into the evening, with beverages from the ice luge, snow sculptures, a live ice-carving demo, giveaways, and more.

Jan. 25: Asian Cultural Night – Enjoy authentic Asian cuisine and Asian arts & crafts vendors.

Feb. 1: Black History Month Celebration – Kick off Black History Month with a celebration at the rink. Shop local, Black-owned businesses, enjoy food from Black-owned food trucks, and skate & dance with music from a local DJ.

Feb. 8: Pride Night – Skate to a live DJ, shop LBGTQIA+ vendors, and enjoy a Marsha P. Johnson specialty drink. The most festively dressed will win an Oxford Pennant.

Feb. 15: Club Penguin Night – Come down to the New Club Penguin at the Ice – a free, snowy, non-virtual world based on the original Club Penguin. Enjoy a pop-up night club, coffee shop, snow forts, and more.

Feb. 22: End of Season Blowout Bash – Wrap up the ice season and enjoy food & beverage discounts, plus igloo, curling, and skate rental discounts.

Canalside

You can learn more about what's happening at Canalside here.