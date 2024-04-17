New "Art of Research" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science is teaching you how research can not only interesting, but also be beautiful.

The University at Buffalo hosted its second annual Art of Research competition at the museum on Tuesday night.

During the event -- the school unveiled an exhibit where graduate and post-doctoral students could showcase their work.

We spoke with Dean Graham Hammill from UB's Graduate School who says he believes this project lets students communicate their studies and findings to the public effectively.

"When you are doing graduate research, you are in the lab, you're in the library, you're very focused on your topic," Hammill said. "But the research that graduate students have has amazing broad impacts. Curing diseases to creating technologies that help people with health issues to solving social inequities. So we're really trying to help students step out of their specifics of their research and show the broader picture for the broader community."

You can check out the exhibit now through May.

