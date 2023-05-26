New app allowing non-U.S. citizens to seek asylum status

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — United States Customs and Border Protection (CPB) announced changes this month to its CBP One app.

The goal is to expand the number of available appointments, allow more time to complete requests and prioritize those who have been waiting the longest to get registered to seek asylum.

An immigration attorney explained about how the app works.

"If you have come into the United States lawfully and you wanted to be able to download a record of your arrival or your travel history, you can do that through the CBP One App," immigration lawyer Julie Kruger told Pheben Kassahun over Zoom, Thursday evening.

It is a simple app that you download to your phone.

Create an account and then put in some basic information about yourself.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, it gives non-citizens the ability to request and confirm appointments in order to gain asylum status.

The agency also said it will be increasing the number of appointments available to 1,000 per day.

Those who have been waiting the longest will get the highest priority.

"For people who were coming from Ukraine last year, through the United Through Ukraine Program, there was some functionality there for the CBP One app," she explained.

The app also allows you to fill out a form I-94.

It is a form for non-citizens admitted to the U.S. who are adjusting status while in the country or are extending their stay, among other things.

"Your arrival/departure record which is the form that you used to get a stamp from your passport. CBP doesn't give you those stamps on your passport anymore, when you come into the United States as a visitor on a work visa. Now, you go online to get your form i-94. You can also do that through the CBP One app," she explained.

