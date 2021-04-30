New animal health clinic fills a void in care for rescues

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new non-profit animal care clinic is coming to Hamburg. Encompass Animal Care and Health has its soft opening is on Monday.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to have my own practice,” owner/veterinarian Andrea Yowpa said.

Yowpa said Encompass is bridging the gap between spay-neuter providers and full scale veterinary hospitals or surgery clinics.

“When I was working in just spay-neuter there was always more that could’ve been done if we had the time, and the equipment, and the resources to do so, and that’s kind of where I felt encompass could fit in,” Yowpa said.

7 Hearts Maternity Rescue said it likes to takes its dogs to the vet before adoption. Board Member Julie Covert said Encompass will be a big help because it's a one stop shop.

“Otherwise we would be coming one place for spay-neuter, and then going to another veterinarian for check ups and things like that," Covert said.

Yowpa said she's not aware of any non-profits in the area doing this type of work. She said she hopes to expand beyond rescue groups to dog and cat owners who need pet care they might not be able to afford.

“Allowing, and hopefully encouraging, anyone that maybe needs a little bit of financial assistance to get their pet spayed or neutered to come in," Yowpa said. "And we’ll be able to do vaccinations, and some sick visits as well.”

Rescue groups said COVID-19 has made it tougher to get animals ready for adoption.

“Vets have limited appointments right now, we are not able to go in with the animals, and it's just all the way around the cats from the shelters kind of have to wait their turn," President/Founder of Tabby Town Cat Adoption Center Cheryl Ludwig said.

Ludwig said she has about 30 cats that need to be spayed and neutered, and Encompass will now help her do that.

“It’s all about getting them homes, but they have to go home healthy,” Ludwig said.

For shelters looking to get in touch with Encompass:

