Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New adaptive bikes for three boys in WNY

Bikes provide new opportunity for exercise and fun this summer
PIC BIKE.jpg
wkbw
PIC BIKE.jpg
Posted at 5:36 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 17:36:55-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Three young boys are kicking off the summer with some new wheels, thanks to a pay it forward organization called Preston's March.

14 year old Elijah, 10 Year old Jamie and 10 year old Jacob, all receiving their very own adaptive bicycles during an event Saturday morning at the Rose Garden playground in Buffalo's Delaware Park.

All three boys live with autism and have low muscle tone and and other medical issues, which makes it impossible for them to balance and ride traditional bikes.

The adaptive bikes are custom designed especially for each boy, helping them to get outdoors and enjoy exercising and having fun with their family and friends this summer.

Preston's March is a non-profit organization based in Delaware that provides adaptive bikes to children with disabilities across the United States.

So far it has given away 600 bikes in 35 states.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine