New adaptive bikes for three boys in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Three young boys are kicking off the summer with some new wheels, thanks to a pay it forward organization called Preston's March.

14 year old Elijah, 10 Year old Jamie and 10 year old Jacob, all receiving their very own adaptive bicycles during an event Saturday morning at the Rose Garden playground in Buffalo's Delaware Park.

All three boys live with autism and have low muscle tone and and other medical issues, which makes it impossible for them to balance and ride traditional bikes.

The adaptive bikes are custom designed especially for each boy, helping them to get outdoors and enjoy exercising and having fun with their family and friends this summer.

Preston's March is a non-profit organization based in Delaware that provides adaptive bikes to children with disabilities across the United States.

So far it has given away 600 bikes in 35 states.