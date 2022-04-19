Nelly to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 18

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair officials announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at the fair on August 18.

The three-time Grammy award winner and American rapper is known for tracks including “Hot in Herre,” “Country Grammar” and “Ride Wit Me."

Tickets go on sale on Tickets.com on June 10 and will range from $30 to $45.

Other shows recently announced for the Erie County Fair include:

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute - Wednesday, August 10th at 8:00pm. The show is FREE with gate admission to the Fair.

Riley Green – Thursday, August 11th at 8:00pm

Grand Funk Railroad - Friday, August 12 at 8:00pm. This show is FREE with gate admission to the Fair

Trace Adkins with special guests Terri Clark and Lonestar – Sunday, August 14th at 5:30pm

Happy Together Tour – Tuesday, August 16th at 8:00pm

You can find more information here.