A special show is coming to the Queen City for all you stargazers.

Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is bringing his 'Cosmic Perspective' show to Kleinhans Music Hall on October 14th at 7:30.

The show is based on Tyson's recent essay, looking at how the cosmos can provide an enlightened view to human life.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale this Friday. You can buy yours here.