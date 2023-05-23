Neighbors say people are driving cars, ATVs and dirt bikes through Riverside Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warmer weather often brings ATVs and dirt bikes back on the roads. Buffalo Police have worked for several years to get this problem under control but some neighbors feel the biggest safety threat this summer could be stolen cars.

You may have seen a video circulating on social media. It appears to show a car driving through a Buffalo park and several people running away to avoid being hit. Lia Lando went to Riverside Park today to ask neighbors about this.

"I just play with my friends and I do the monkey bars and run around and be a kid," explains young Kenneth Colon who lives a block away from Riverside Park. He likes to hang out there with his friends but there's one thing he doesn't like: cars driving through the park. He says, "It's just really disturbing."

A video recently posted on Facebook appears to show cars being driven through Riverside and you can hear people in the video referring to them as "The Kia Boys." Workers who maintain the park say not only do cars drive through the park, there are ATVs and dirt bikes often tearing up the lawn and disturbing the peace. Kenneth says, "It's really disturbing and it's really loud and I mean if I could stop it I would but I can't."

Kenneth's older sister, Olivia says she worries about her brother and his friends. "Not only does he play there, we also walk the dog through the park and they do go through that little paved area a lot. Actually, the other day I saw them go through the whole park," she explains.

Frank Adamczyk has lived near the park for 40 years and says he's concerned this will only get worse as we head into summer. Frank says, "They have no fear or respect for safety or concerns for anybody else or the kids playing."

Kenneth hopes those responsible hear his message and stop breaking the law. "Don't drive through the park or you'll make kids really sad and they can't play and you'll mess the park up," Kenneth says. He also has this message for his friends: "Be safe and don't get hit by a car or the dirt bike."