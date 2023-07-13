Neighbors of the Town of Hamburg expressing concerns over plans for A.L. Asphalt Plant project

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of neighbors in the Town of Hamburg expressed their concerns Wednesday night about the A.L. Asphalt Plant that may be coming to their neighborhood.

One of the major concerns that most of these residents have is the possible impact on the environment.

“This project is a threat to human health in terms of poisoning animals,” says Amy Blundell, a Hamburg resident. “There’s a large threat present in this project. And we need to stop it.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with the company behind the A.L. Asphalt project and they say according to the Draft Environmental Impact Statements the plant will be potentially be approximately 26,000 feet away from the Hamburg Middle and High School.

But residents say otherwise.

“The proposed site is about 1500 to 1600 feet from the grounds of the Hamburg middle school and high school,” says Jeanette Koncikowski. “And there’s a daycare center so lots of vulnerable people will be impacted by this.”

Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak says he’s confident that the planning board would make the best decision for the community.

“And the town board is taking a step back and giving the planning board space to rule on the matter,” Hoak says.

7 News was told that all of the concerns from the public will be addressed by the A.L. Asphalt Corp along with its environmental consultant.

The timeline for a vote on this project is to be determined.