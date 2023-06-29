Neighbors navigate summer fun as the air quality alert strikes again

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's nothing like a nice bowl of ice cream on a hot summer's day, especially if you spent the evening on the softball field.

7 News Reporter Sydni Eure asked the Lady Bulls what their favorite part of the summer was. The response came quicker than a flash of light.

"That we got ice cream," shouted one softball player. "Is there any other answer."

The Lady Bulls stopped by the Village Scoop Ice Cream parlor in Lancaster after their game to raise their spirits after a tough loss.

"We lost by one," one teammate said.

"I threw up," said another.

The Lady Bulls said it was the air quality that made it hard to play ball and come out with a win.

"We can't see and we can't breathe," the team agreed. "The whole time we were coughing.

Wednesday's haze also made things difficult for the Village Scoop Ice Cream. With the air quality alert back again in Western New York, the Owner Shawn Messer said it's not business as usual.

"We've been in business, this is out sixth season," Messer said. "We had to deal with COVID that was one thing but this is a little more sporadic."

Messer said a normal crowd would be double what we saw there Wednesday night and sales were about 60% to 70% lower than usual.

"I can tell that the crowds aren't coming out and we haven't had nearly as much business as we have," Messer said.

Messer said everyone should continue to make decisions in the best interest of their health but just hopes the smoke will clear sooner than later for business sake and for the Lady Bulls.

"We'll get through it," Messer said. "It's just a little hit as far as finances go."