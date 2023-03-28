Neighbors in one Lancaster community is signing a petition to have their road paved after years of waiting

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — As warmer weather begins to creep back into Western New York, more and more potholes will begin forming on our roadways. One Lancaster community is taking a step to fix a road they said is riddled with them.

"Well I've been living here for probably 43 years," said Cindy Nowak, Fairfield Avenue Resident.

Nowak said she hasn't seen her street paved new during any of that time living there. Other neighbors also said it's been decades since they've seen a fresh layer of pavement on Fairfield Avenue in Lancaster. The bumps in the road are just one of several problems they said just haven't been addressed.

"They do all the other roads and they don't do ours and the sewer system stinks," said Nowak. "The basements get flooded all the time. It's just a mess."

"There's no speed limit signs, there's no children at play signs and these kids run out in the street," said Karen Szymanski, who also lives on Fairfield Avenue.

Szymanski has lived there for years and said it's been a constant battle trying to get drivers to slow down. Especially since many drivers use Fairfield Avenue as a short cut to bear traffic around Aurora Street and Como Park Boulevard.

Monday night at the Villagae of Lancaster Board Meeting, neighbors were ready to make their concerns heard.

"I went around to my neighbors and had a petition made," said Szymanski. "And there's 24 children on the street and all the adults that I had, I asked if they would sign it. They were more than happy to sign it because they were upset that the street never gets paid."

7 News asked William Cansdale, the Superintendent of Public Works, when people can expect the work to be done and he said a plan is already in motion.

"Fairfield is scheduled to be paved this summer," said Cansdale. "It's been delayed due to sewer work that was taking place on that street over the last couple of years. So, we wanted to make sure that any repairs that would have opened up the road were taken care of before we went and paved."

He said the sewer issue holding up the pavement work has been fixed and a paving schedule will be provided to the public relatively soon.

"It's on the schedule to be milled and paved," said Szymanski. "It will be dependent on the budget which we'll be deliberating tomorrow, taking a look at what streets we're going to do. It's going to be worst to first type of thing."