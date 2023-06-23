Neighbors in East Buffalo teaming up to address transportation issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Transportation is a major issue for many people living in East Buffalo, but several organizations are joining forces to confront this issue head-on.

The founder of "That Brown Bag," Shantelle Patton, and others created a “Clean Mobility Neighborhood Leadership Group.”

The task force is designed to fix mobility and transportation issues that exist in East Buffalo.

One resident name Aja Threet tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she depends on three buses to get to work in Amherst.

Threet says transferring buses can be a challenge since the buses won’t coordinate with one another.

“I have witnessed it myself sometimes the other bus driver won’t wait they’ll keep going or they’ll hear the other bus driver beeping cause they’re there and they’ll keep going,” she says. “I don’t have a vehicle, so it’s either the bus or an Uber, and as for anyone that may know Uber can add up.”

Threet’s experience is what Shantelle Patton wants to combat by launching the mobility project.

The project came to light after the Tops mass shooting happened in Jefferson in May of 2022.

Patton says it brought out many disparities that East Buffalo faces.

“Not all the bus routes necessarily take you to your destination or it may be cumbersome to take you to your destination,” Patton says. “So it’s coming up with alternatives that don’t directly impact the environment.”

Patton says this project is a two–and–half–year service term project where one will help with the mobility and transportation issues that exist in East Buffalo.

Meantime, as for Aja, she hopes many can join the solution.

“I want my community to be heard when it comes to these things,” she expresses.

June 29th is the deadline for apply to be part of the neighborhood leadership group.

Click here to sign up.